(SUBMITTED PHOTO BY DIANE SANNES)

Minnesota Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman won the annual food bagging contest hosted by the Minnesota Grocers Association Feb. 20. After the contest, the association donated $5,000 to Second Harvest Heartland, located in Brooklyn Park, as part of its 2019 Bag Hunger campaign. Standing next to Hortman is Allison O’Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland.