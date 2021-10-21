BC21STbikes.jpg

Volunteers unload thousands of bikes at the former Target store at 6100 Shingle Creek Pkwy Oct. 9. The event was part of the nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz 2021 bicycle collection. This was the 11th year of the collection, during which the organization gathers and refurbishes bikes throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin and donates them to children in need. Allina Health participated in the collection, with members of the public dropping off donations at Allina sites across the state.

