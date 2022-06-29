BC30STvote.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTO COURTESY OF DIANE SANNES)

Early voting for Brooklyn Center’s Aug. 9 primary election started June 24 at Brooklyn Center City Hall, at 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy. A sign welcomes voters through the front door.

