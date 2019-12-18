BP19STnystrom.jpg

Nystrom, a building product manufacturing company, 9300 73rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, nearly doubled the size of its corporate campus by expanding into a neighboring building. The company hosts 230 jobs in the city. Pictured are Nystrom CEO Sue Thomas and Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde cutting the ribbon at the expanded campus. Lunde declared Dec. 10, 2019, to be “Nystrom Day” in Brooklyn Park.

