FW13STcheck.jpg

(Submitted photo)

Katie Lindenfelser, executive director and founder of Crescent Cove, left, and Keith Moeller, founder and principal of Moeller Advisory Group, a Northwestern Mutual affiliate in Minnetonka, right, pose for a photo with giant check.

Cresent Cove, a Brooklyn Center-based nonprofit that offers care to children and young adults with a shortened life expectancy, was selected by Moeller to receive a $20,000 grant from Northwestern’s 2021 Community Service Award program.

Northwestern Mutual recognizes financial advisors annually for their volunteer service, and provides them with a grant to offer to a nonprofit of their choice. Moeller was recognized as a recipient of the company’s 2021 Community Service Award for his fundraising efforts and commitment to Crescent Cove.

The funds from this grant will help provide 24/7 care and medical services to children.

