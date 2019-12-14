BC12STyear.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTO BY DIANE SANNES)

Students pose for a photo while celebrating Hmong New Year at New Millennium Academy, 5105 Brooklyn Blvd. These third-graders sing the song “I’ll be Handsome” to family and community members.

