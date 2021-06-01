BC03STtraining.jpg

Brooklyn Center Fire Chief Todd Berg throws a Stat-X aerosol fire suppression grenade into the window of the city-owned home at 7015 Kyle Ave. N. during a live fire training. The condensed aerosol fire suppression tool can help to contain and suppress small fires in enclosed spaces. “Each one of our chiefs have this in their car,” Berg said. “What you do is, you throw it through the window, and it displaces the oxygen in one room, and it will keep the fire at bay in that one room until we can get in with the hose. ... We get to learn, we’re trying new things.”

