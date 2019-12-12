(SUBMITTED photo)

The Brooklyn Center Business Association recently hosted its annual holiday luncheon, during which the organization presented a gift of $1,000 to Crescent Cove Respite and Hospice Home for Kids. Located on Upper Twin Lake in Brooklyn Center, Crescent Cove is one of just three facilities of its kind in the nation. The donation funds were raised as part of the BCBA’s 2019 Golf Tournament, held this past September at Centerbrook Golf Course in Brooklyn Center. BCBA President Mark Allen, right, presented the check to Katie Lindenfelser, left, who is Crescent Cove’s founder and executive director.