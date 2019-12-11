BC12STaarp.JPG

(SUBMITTED PHOTO BY DIANE SANNES)

AARP hosted its “Scam Jam” Dec. 4, at the Earle Brown Heritage Center, 6155 Earle Brown Drive. Pictured are Carmen Castaneda, program manager with Hennepin County’s Adult Protective Services; Peter Larson, adult protective services with the Minnesota Dept. of Human Services; Marit Peterson, program director with the Minnesota Elder Justice Center, and moderator Jay Haapala, associate state director of AARP Minnesota.

