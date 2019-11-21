Third District Rep. Dean Phillips (DFL-Deephaven) will host a free and open-to-the-public town hall meeting 2-3:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Hennepin Technical College, 9000 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park.
This meeting will be Phillips’s fifth town hall since his election to Congress. All are invited to ask questions and share their ideas.
Phillips has also hosted six public community conversations on specific legislative issues – government reform, the opioid crisis, veterans services, workforce development, environment, and mental health issues. These conversations have resulted in Phillips taking direct legislative action in Congress.
