In an Aug. 4 announcement, Brooklyn Park City Councilmember Susan Pha declared her candidacy for the Minnesota State Senate in Senate District 40, seeking to replace Sen. Chris Eaton (D-Brooklyn Center), who announced her plans not to seek another term.
Eaton has endorsed Pha for the Senate seat, the announcement noted.
Pha is a second-term councilmember representing Brooklyn Park’s West District. Her candidacy announcement said she has been instrumental in creating policies to address the city’s most important issues and challenges, like public safety and health, safe and stable housing, access to resources and economic opportunities, inclusive community engagement, infrastructure, and diverse transportation options.
“It is an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Brooklyn Park these past five years on the City Council,” Pha said. “I am so grateful for the trust you’ve placed in me. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to represent and serve the residents of Brooklyn Park and the residents of Brooklyn Center in the State Senate.”
Eaton called Pha “a proven leader who is passionate, knowledgeable, intelligent, and a strong advocate for her constituents.”
Pha noted her intention to seek the DFL endorsement. In addition to the backing from Eaton, Pha touted endorsements including Sen. John Hoffman (D-Champlin), House Speaker Melissa Hortman (D-Brooklyn Park), Rep. Michael Nelson (D-Brooklyn Park), Rep. Samantha Vang (D-Brooklyn Center), Sen. Foung Hawj (D-St. Paul), Rep. Kaohly Her (D-St. Paul), and St. Paul City Councilmember Dai Thao.
Pha’s candidacy announcement highlighted her history as a grassroots organizer. “I love to meet, listen, and talk with people. I want to know and stay current with what is important to our residents. It will be their needs that I will represent and fight for,” Pha said.
Pha and husband Nicolas have been married for 26 years, and together have four children and a new daughter-in-law.
