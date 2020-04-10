Six Perpich Arts High School students have received national awards, including the prestigious One Earth Award.
These literary, visual and media arts students of the Golden Valley arts high school were awarded in the 2020 National Scholastic Art & Writing Competition.
Literary Arts:
• Priya Dalal-Whelan, “To Whom It May Not Concern,” gold medal and One Earth Award; “Glimpses of a Better World,” gold medal
Studio Arts (Media and Visual):
• Erick Ericksen, “Butterflies,” silver medal
• Anna Macleod, “Echo,” silver medal
• Hailey Petersen, “Stalking,” gold medal
• Mary Pfeifer, “Andy and Their Fruit,” gold medal
• Ezra Tizcareno, “Salem,” silver medal
The students are among the almost 3,000 teens across the country that have been recognized with a national medal in the 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, which is the most prestigious honor an American teen can receive for their creative work.
A gold medal is for the most outstanding works in the nation and a silver medal is awarded for works demonstrating high honors on the national level.
All gold medal recipients will be invited to New York City for a celebration at Carnegie Hall, and their work will be exhibited as part of the national exhibition.
