A male pedestrian was killed today after being struck by a vehicle on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue in Crystal.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported just past noon, but a statement from Chief of Police Stephanie Revering noted the pedestrian was struck by “one of the vehicles.”
Revering said in the statement, “The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
However, early indicators suggest that distraction may have been a factor in this crash.”
An onlooker, in addition to emergency personnel, attempted to save the man’s life, but he died of his injuries at a hospital.
The Crystal Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation, being assisted in accident reconstruction by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Information about this incident may be provided by calling 763-531-1014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.