A woman was killed Feb. 4 after she was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Park.

According to a Brooklyn Park Police community alert, Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to a crash at 7:32 p.m. near Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue North.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments