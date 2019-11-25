p1 spt pac vball warcken
Park Center senior Sydney Warcken, pictured setting up the offense against Irondale this season, was named to teh first-team All-Northwest Suburban Conference.

 (Sun Post File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Park Center volleyball senior Sydney Warcken was named to the first-team All-Northwest Suburban Conference squad this season.

Warcken was the starting setter this year and had another solid season on varsity with over 100 kills and 100 assists.

In one of her best games against Irondale on Sept. 10, she had 22 kills and 21 assists.

