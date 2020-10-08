Park Center volleyball is going to play in 2020, and the season starts Thursday, Oct. 8, at Anoka.
The Pirates are given the chance to play following a reversal ruling by the Minnesota State High School League on Sept. 21 that moved the season back to the fall after initially suspending it until March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This season will be a shortened with only a section tournament and no state tournament.
Park Center was 4-24 overall a year ago, and Sydney Warcken, Kaylee Fisher, Jennifer Swanson and Trista Deng all graduated.
There are several players back. Seniors Tanieya Foster and Alese Eames, juniors Kaylee Oelfke, Lindsay Lee, Esi Adamaley and Makenna Dugas and freshman Aly Blomberg.
Five newcomers to varsity are Ariya Chang, Makyhia Evans, Nicole Mikkola, Tyia Thao-Moua and Jennifer Pouyo.
Foster is the leading hitter back from a year ago. She was second on the team behind Warcken in 2019. Lee is expected to be the starting setter after being second on the team in assists, also behind Warcken in 2019.
Dugas, Oelfke and Lee are three of the top servers on the Pirates back from 2019.
The season begins with a match against Anoka, which finished 6-20 overall last season, and continues Monday, Oct. 12, with a match against Champlin Park in the home opener. The Rebels have been one of the top teams in the state for several years, winning a state title in 2018 and finishing 20-10 overall in 2019.
The Pirates lost 3-1 to Anoka last season and didn’t play Champlin Park.
Park Center also takes on Andover on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Andover was 13-16 overall in 2019. The Pirates didn’t play Andover last season.
