Park Center volleyball earned its first win of the 2020 season Nov. 16 at Osseo, and the Pirates closed the year with 3-1 losses to Coon Rapids and Anoka on Nov. 18 and 19.

Park Center 3, Osseo 2

The Pirates defeated the Orioles 3-2 (25-14, 14-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13) on Nov. 16.

Coon Rapids 3, Park Center 1

Senior Tanieya Foster and juniors Makenna Dugas and Lindsay Lee all had key plays to help Park Center win the first set 25-22 against Coon Rapids.

Jennifer Pouyo had a block to tie the second set at 24-24, after the Pirates were down six points, but the Cardinals ending up taking the set 28-26.

Coon Rapids went on to win the next two sets 25-17 and 25-16 to win the match 3-1.

Anoka 3, Park Center 1

Park Center closed the season on Nov. 19 and fell 3-1 (25-20, 20-25, 13-25, 19-25) at Anoka.

Seniors Alese Eames, Pouyo and Foster played in their final high school volleyball game.

