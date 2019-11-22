The Park Center/Osseo adapted CI and PI soccer teams are both in the state tournament Nov. 22-23, at Stillwater High School.
CI state
The CI Pirates earned a No. 2 seed from the North division and open the playoffs against the No. 3 team from the South division, South Suburban.
They play at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and the winner will take on the winner of the South division leader, South Washington County, and the fourth team out of the North, Dakota United.
The state semifinal is at noon Saturday, Nov. 23, and the final is at 4 p.m. Saturday.
White Bear Lake, the top team out of the North, takes on the fourth seed out of the South, Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee in another quarterfinal, and the South No. 2 seed Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville faces St. Cloud Area, the third seed out of the North.
The third-place match is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and the consolation playoffs are at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
All teams are guaranteed to play at least twice.
Park Center/Osseo has five state titles in school history and five runner-up finishes since 1993. The Pirates last won a state title in 2017.
Seniors Rio McGrew (center) and Jason Cardoso-Ramires (defenseman); juniors Allison Brambilla (wing) and Logan Landkamer (defenseman); sophomores Amorae Seals (defenseman), Avery Roerick (defenseman), Miracle Kromah (wing) and Jesse Cardoso-Ramires (goalie) and eighth-graders Alec Singh (wing) and Jake Dettman (wing) are on the roster.
Together they led Park Center to a 9-1 record to finish second in the North division. The only loss this season came against first-place White Bear Lake (10-0).
PI state
The PI Pirates come into state as the third seed out of the North division.
They open against St. Paul Humboldt, the second team out of the South, at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. The winner takes on the winner of Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound West, the first-place team from the North, and Rochester, the fourth team out of the South.
The semifinal is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and the final is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Dakota United, the top team from the South, takes on Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville, the fourth team out of the North, in another quarterfinal, and the second-place team in the North, Anoka-Hennepin, takes on Minneapolis South, the third team from the South.
The third-place match is at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, and the consolation games at 9 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Saturday. All teams are guaranteed at least two games.
Park Center/Osseo has three state titles and a runner-up finish since 1993 with the last title coming in 1998.
Senior Demont Bowie (midfielder); juniors Josh Kimber (forward), Collin Garrison (midfielder), Katelyn Novotny (defenseman) and Kirby Gilbertson (center); sophomores Sophie McElwee (defenseman) and Josh Klick (midfielder) and eighth-grader Charlie Hanson (defenseman) make up the roster this season.
Gilbertson and Klick were both named to the all-conference team this season, and the team ended up finishing 3-4-1 in the North division to make state as a No. 3 seed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.