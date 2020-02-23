Park Center junior Annika Lee claimed five medals Feb. 22 in the AA state individual gymnastics meet.

Lee took home silver medals in the all-around (38.5) and the uneven bars (9.55), and she earned a bronze in the floor exercise (9.675). Lee also placed fourth on the vault (9.725) and sixth on the balance beam (9.55).

