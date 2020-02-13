Park Center junior Annika Lee is the new school record holder in the all-around after winning a 5AA section gymnastics title and making state with a 38.425.

Lee, who already holds the school record on the vault, also tied the school record on the floor with a first-place 9.65. Lee added the balance beam title with a 9.55 and took third on the uneven bars with a 9.55.

As a team, Park Center finished fifth with a season-best 135.4.

Look for the full story in the Feb. 20 Sun Post

