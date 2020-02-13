Park Center junior Annika Lee is the new school record holder in the all-around after winning a 5AA section gymnastics title and making state with a 38.425.
Lee, who already holds the school record on the vault, also tied the school record on the floor with a first-place 9.65. Lee added the balance beam title with a 9.55 and took third on the uneven bars with a 9.55.
As a team, Park Center finished fifth with a season-best 135.4.
Look for the full story in the Feb. 20 Sun Post
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.