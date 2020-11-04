Park Center girls swimming and diving brought home medals Oct. 23-24 in the 5AA section meet at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
The Pirates, which took eighth with a 68, finished all three relays to guarantee medals.
Juniors Zoe Penner, Christina Mai, Gwyndolyn Tucker and Lola Lallas took seventh in the 400-yard free relay in 5 minutes, 11.13 seconds.
The same quartet also took eighth in the 200 free relay in 2:15.56.
Junior Lorelei Barnhart, sophomores Nora Hanson and Hannah Cashman and eighth-grader Isabella Bennett were eighth in the 200 medley relay in 2:34.12.
There were several other finishes that did not make the finals.
Penner was 23rd in the 200 free in 2:46.08, and Cashman was 24th in 2:46.86. Cashman was 23rd in the 500 free in 7:13.9, and Penner was 24th in 7:36.16.
