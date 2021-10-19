Park Center girls soccer did earn its first win in two years to close the regular season, but a 14-0 loss at second-seeded Mounds View ended the year.
The seventh-seeded Pirates (1-16 overall) had a very challenging task against the Mustangs, which scored seven goals in both halves.
But 2021 was also a year for Park Center to try and improve with its younger core. Seniors Gladys Ladagu and Salome Tallawford were both key starters on the back line, and senior Andrea Ndeng also played in a final high school game. But those were the only players set to graduate.
The rest of the roster is expected to return, including several key players. Junior captain goalie Emerson Whittemore, juniors Daisy Arias Moreno, captain Ava Pool and Nefertari Moor, sophomores captain Devon Torgerson, MJ Iteghete, Madison St. Clair and Mawata Kamara, freshmen Kennedy McNamer, Abigail Safack and Gabriella Beccerra-Medel and eighth-graders Juliana Samuel, Grace Sargent, Makaila Hammond and Sonnah Barry are all eligible to return.
The highlight of 2021 was the 2-1 win against Fridley on Oct. 9.
