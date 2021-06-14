Park Center freshman Aly Blomberg is off to the Class 3A state meet following a ninth-place overall finish June 2-3 in the 5AAA section meet at The Links at Northfork.
Blomberg shot a 165 in the two-round tournament with an 80 in round one and an 85 in round two.
Blomberg finished with three total birdies and 13 pars in the tournament and was the fourth of five individual state qualifiers.
Sophomore Kathryn VanArragon won the section title with a 141 (71-70), and Roseville sophomore Olivia Salonek was third with a 149 (72-77). Roseville junior Arabella Mishek took seventh with a 163 (83-80), and Champlin Park junior Taylor Ullen was 10th with a 166 (83-83).
Maple Grove won the team title with a 616. Five players finished in the top 10, including senior Lauren Contreras who was runner-up with a 148 (71-77).
The Pirates had three other individuals play in round one.
Junior Anna Carstens finished with a 133, and sophomore Hannah Cashman had a 137. Sophomore Ashley Massicotte had a 142. Carstens and Massicotte each had pars.
