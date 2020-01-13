Park Center girls basketball was edged in a battle of ranked teams Jan. 7 against Elk River before bouncing back with a win over Armstrong on Jan. 9.
The ninth-ranked Pirates (12-2 overall, 3-1 Northwest Suburban West) hosted eighth-ranked Elk River (9-4, 3-0) in a battle for first place in the conference and fell behind big in the first half before falling 65-50.
It was the second straight loss for Park Center after an 11-game winning streak to start the season. The other loss came to top-ranked Hopkins on Dec. 28 before a nine-day layoff for a holiday break.
The Elks jumped out to a 29-17 lead at halftime and had a 36-33 advantage in the second half.
Junior forward Adalia McKenzie led the Pirates with 27 points, and senior guard Lauren Frost added 13. Senior forward Kayla Cox, senior guard Aaliyah Ragulen, junior forward T’Naye Griffin and eighth-grade guard Alivia McGill combined for 10 points.
Senior guard Lydia Haack led Elk River with 28 points, and junior forward Johanna Langbehn added 16. Senior guard Mikayla Kanenwisher chipped in nine points, and junior guard Ellie Maas had seven.
Park Center 74, Armstrong 50
Park Center bounced back with a 74-50 win against Armstrong on Jan. 9.
The Pirates broke out to a 43-23 lead at halftime and put the game away in the second half.
Frost was the offensive star in the win with 33 points, and Griffin added 15. McGill chipped in 10 points, and Ragulen had eight. Freshman forward Aniyah Reuben and Cox combined for eight points.
Sophomore forward Savannah McGowan led the Falcons with 14 points. No one else had more than six points.
