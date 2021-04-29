Park Center senior and NCAA Division I Illinois recruit Adalia McKenzie had checked off one more goal – being named 2020-21 Ms. Basketball in Minnesota.
McKenzie, who is ranked No. 1 for the class of 2021 on PrepGirlsHoops.com, was named to the second-team All-State squad for this season despite an injury forcing her to miss the final two games of the season, including the section quarterfinals.
The Pirates didn’t make it past the section quarterfinals this season with all the other Ms. Basketball nominees being on teams that made state.
She averaged 27.6 points per game and finished with over 2,500 for the Pirates to break the all-time scoring record at Park Center.
McKenzie also claimed the Minneapolis Athena Award for Park Center this season, which she said was a huge honor for her.
McKenzie also said she was looking forward to continuing to improve and to help Illinois turn its program around at the NCAA Division I level.
