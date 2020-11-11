Park Center football played with Coon Rapids in the first half Nov. 6, but the Pirates were shut out in the second half of a 48-18 loss.
The Pirates (0-5 overall) traded touchdowns with the Cardinals (1-3) in the first half and were down just 20-18 at halftime, but Coon Rapids scored four touchdowns in the second half to run away with the win.
Senior quarterback Jordan Doe connected with junior wide receiver Darius Ulen for a 3-yard third-quarter score, and Doe hit sophomore wide receiver Dominick Olemann for the two-point conversion to give the Cardinals a 28-18 lead.
Park Center was forced to punt on the next drive, and senior linebacker Emanuel Gordon blocked the punt with senior linebacker Ethan Tedrow recovering the loose ball in end zone for a touchdown.
Doe later had a two-point conversion pass to senior wide receiver Mustafa Moneer to make it 36-18 Coon Rapids.
Junior Micha Hobin, who was in at quarterback for the game, almost connected on a deep pass to junior wide receiver Austin Ayibamidele early in the fourth quarter, but the ball was just dropped in the end zone.
The Pirates later turned the ball over on downs, and Coon Rapids would add a 6-yard touchdown run by junior running back David Geebli, who had over 220 yards on the ground.
The two-point conversion pass failed, but Hobin was injured and had to be helped off the field on the next drive.
Senior tight end Amir Madyun took over behind center on a fourth-and-1, but the snap was way over Madyun’s head and Coon Rapids sophomore linebacker Erik Anda recovered the ball.
Sophomore back-up quarterback Logan Stockhausen later connected with junior wide receiver Nathan Kavanaugh on a screen pass, with Kavanaugh taking the ball 45 yards for the touchdown.
After the two-point conversion pass failed, the Cardinals led 48-18.
The two teams traded touchdowns in the first half, which was much more competitive.
Geebli scored on a 7-yard run with a failed two-point conversion to make it 6-0 Coon Rapids, but a Madyun interception later in the first quarter gave Park Center a short field on the Cardinals’ 13-yard line.
Senior running back Desmond Scott finished the next drive with a 3-yard run, but a missed extra point kept the game tied 6-6.
Geebli later added a 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Coon Rapids led 12-6 after a failed two-point conversion run.
But the Pirates came right back with a huge 67-yard touchdown pass from Hobin to Ayibamidele on a deep pass. Ayibamidele beat two defenders on the play and was able to sprint to the end zone after the catch.
A failed two-point conversion pass did fail keeping the game tied 12-12.
The Cardinals struck back on the next drive, but Park Center’s defense did force a third-and-13. Doe was able to get more than the first down, however, connecting with senior wide receiver Sonny Thao on a 20-yard pass up the seam. Doe added a two-point conversion pass to Moneer to make it 20-12.
The Pirates had a fourth-and-20 on the next drive at their own 19-yard line, but an unsportsmanlike penalty shorted the field to a fourth-and-5.
Hobin would pick up the first down on the next play, and he later had a 57-yard pass to Ayibamidele to the red zone.
Hobin finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass up the middle to Madyun, but a two-point conversion pass failed to keep Coon Rapids ahead for a 20-18 lead at halftime.
Park Center coach Jordan Sallis pulled his team off the field with 23 seconds to go after the last Coon Rapids touchdown. The reason for pulling the team is unknown.
Injuries did end up hurting the Pirates with junior quarterback Marcus Freeman and Hobin being out and Madyun being a little shaken up after the high-snap fumble play, and the game was also out of reach with almost no time left.
But there was also a little altercation after the Pirates went into the locker room when Sallis went over to the Coon Rapids sideline. Words were exchanged by the coaches with officials being there to try and keep the peace, but everyone walked away at the end.
Park Center finishes the regular season at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, against Hopkins. The 5AAAAA section tournament begins Tuesday, Nov. 17. Irondale, Minneapolis Southwest, Robbinsdale Cooper, Spring Lake Park and St. Louis Park are also in the section.
The Pirates are currently ranked 45th in the Quality Results Formula and are expected to be the No. 6 seed in the section.
