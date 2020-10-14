Park Center football had trouble stopping Irondale Oct. 9 in a 52-6 loss.

The Knights scored four touchdowns in the first half to take a 28-0 lead before the Pirates were able to get on the board.

Irondale closed the game with three unanswered touchdowns and a field goal.

Junior Micha Hobin cut Park Center’s lead to 28-6 early in the third quarter after a 22-yard run, and the defense held the Knights to a 28-yard field goal by senior Noah Kiani.

Irondale came back with a 32-yard rushing touchdown by junior Jordan Shaw and 6-yard rushing touchdowns by junior Lucas Shaver and senior Luke Onsare.

Senior Griffin Bourassa started the offense for the Knights with a 28-yard touchdown pass to senior Gabe Kasper in the first quarter. Bourassa also scored on a 9-yard run.

Senior Ibrahim Thompson punched in a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, and senior Jack Zupfer connected with sophomore Kelvin Richards for a 26-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left in the first half to make it 28-0.

