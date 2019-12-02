Senior linebacker Manny Garcia, senior defensive end Michael Harris and junior running back Desmond Scott all made the All-District team in the Suburban Blue Conference.
Garcia played a hybrid safety/linebacker position on the field on a very strong defensive unit, and Harris helped with the pass rush and with stopping the run.
The Pirates’ defense kept them in several games despite a tough season for the offense and an 0-9 record.
Garcia finished with 54 tackles, including six for a loss and two sacks, and a fumble recovery, and Harris had 72 tackles, including five for a loss and two sacks.
Scott was a versatile running back. He finished with 213 yards and a touchdown on 85 carries and also caught 10 passes for 65 yards out of the backfield.
The 278 total yards were the most on the team, minus the quarterback position.
