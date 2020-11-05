Park Center football traded scores all night Oct. 30 at Forest Lake in a 26-19 loss.

The Pirates (0-4 overall) and Rangers (2-2) were tied 19-19 in the third quarter before an 80-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Caleb Kasa to senior wide receiver Seth Dupaul gave the Rangers the lead for good with 1 minute, 8 seconds left in the third quarter.

Junior quarterback Marcus Freeman had tied the game at 19-19 about three minutes earlier with a 61-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Austin Ayibamidele.

Freeman also scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter with a failed two-point conversion pass leaving the game tied at 12-12 before halftime.

Junior running back Micha Hobin scored on a 26-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but a missed extra point left the game tied at 6-6.

Forest Lake struck first with a 24-yard touchdown run by junior running back Cole Brisbois in the first quarter. Brisbois also ran in a 2-yard score in the second quarter. Both extra points were missed.

The other Rangers touchdown was in the third quarter. Kasa ran in a 1-yard score.

