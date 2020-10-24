Park Center senior Jason Somers closed his high school career strong Oct. 15 in the 5AA section meet at Anoka High School.
Somers finished 23rd overall in 17 minutes, 20.5 seconds to lead the Pirates to a 15th-place finish out of 16 teams with a 429.
Seniors Cole Beattie and Nathan Courchane also closed their cross country careers. Beattie was 97th in 19:34, and Courchane took 100th in 20:01.5.
Sophomore Cole Peterson was 104th in 20:49, and junior Ryan Reed took 105th in 20:50.
Freshman Ezra Severin was 108th in 21:32, and sophomore Drew Paape was 109th in 21:57.
Girls race
Park Center doesn’t have a full girls varsity team, but sophomore Ava Krolnik and seventh-grader Ruthie Somers both raced at sections.
Krolnik finished 94th in 24:51, and Somers was 95th in 24:52.
