Park Center cross country had its season come to a close Oct. 28 in the 5AAA section meet at Anoka High School.

It was a rainy day that led to a muddy course, but senior Ryan Reed was able to lead the boys side with a 40th-place finish in 18 minutes, 35.61 seconds.

The other six individuals finished as the last six to finish the race from 51st to 56th.

Eighth-grader Hayden Kroll crossed the finish line in 21:02.66, and seventh-grader Blake Beaver was next in 21:28.64. Sophomore Jeremiah Somers came across in 21:29.38, and sophomore Connor Verkuilen was right behind in 21:32.29.

Eighth-grader Kai Beattie finished in 21:46.11, and junior St. Joshua Johnson was last in 22:34.82.

The boys team finished with a 250.

There were only three runners on the girls side.

Junior Ava Krolnik took 43rd in 22:59.85, and eighth-grader Ruthie Somers was next in 47th place in 24:00.21. Junior Maria Marble was 51st in 25:34.97.

