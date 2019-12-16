Park Center boys soccer was honored with two first-team All-State selections this season.
Senior forward Chief Williams earned a spot on the list for the second straight year after earning a second-team selection in 2018, and senior forward Eddie Swen joined Williams on the first-team this season.
Senior midfielder Gabriel Nyenka also made the All-State list this season, earning a spot on the second-team.
Overall, 13 players from the Northwest Suburban Conference made the All-State list, and Park Center’s three selections was tied with Andover and Centennial. Maple Grove and Champlin Park each had two selections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.