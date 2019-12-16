Park Center boys soccer was honored with two first-team All-State selections this season.

Senior forward Chief Williams earned a spot on the list for the second straight year after earning a second-team selection in 2018, and senior forward Eddie Swen joined Williams on the first-team this season.

Senior midfielder Gabriel Nyenka also made the All-State list this season, earning a spot on the second-team.

Overall, 13 players from the Northwest Suburban Conference made the All-State list, and Park Center’s three selections was tied with Andover and Centennial. Maple Grove and Champlin Park each had two selections.

Load comments