Park Center junior midfielder Sidike Jabateh helped the Pirates make a trip to the 5AA section semifinals this season as one of the top offensive threats on the team.
His play also earned recognition throughout Minnesota as a second-team All-State selection.
Jabateh finished with six goals and 10 assists on the season, helping Park Center finish 6-5-2 overall.
Jabateh’s best game came on Sept. 24 at Elk River, when he finished with two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win. He also had a goal and two assists against both Osseo and Rogers, and he had a goal and an assist against Totino-Grace.
Senior forwards Uzair Ahmed (Mounds View), Cameron Kor (East Ridge); midfielders Broc Dollerschell (Shakopee), Melvin Keita (Blaine) and Lane Versteeg (Owatonna); defensemen Noah Eklund (Andover), Jesus Galvin-Garcia (Centennial), Christian Lange (Chanhassen), Peter Leach (Stillwater), Chandler Marek (Champlin Park), Logan McGee (Lakeville North), Andrew McNair (Eagan), Brandon Morris II (Henry Sibley) and Armando Valente (Roseville) and goalie Nick Wagner (East Ridge) also made the second-team.
Other second-team All-State selections were junior forward Sammy Presthus (Edina), junior midfielder Dylan Barrett (St. Paul Central), junior defensemen Lewie Bent (Minneapolis Washburn), Peter Melquist (Wayzata) and Cole Nelson (Eden Prairie), sophomore forward Nicholas Karam (Eastview) and sophomore goalie Holden Waldrum (Maple Grove).
