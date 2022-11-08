According to unofficial poll data from the Minnesota Secretary of State, Mia Z Parisian (top left) and Aaron Wagner (top right) have respectively won the Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats on the Robbinsdale City Council. Additionally, Regan Murphy (bottom left) and Raymond Blackledge (bottom right) advanced in the special primary election for a vacated seat representing Ward 1.
According to unofficial poll data from the Minnesota Secretary of State, Mia Z Parisian and Aaron Wagner have respectively won the Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats on the Robbinsdale City Council.
Additionally, Regan Murphy and Raymond Blackledge advanced in the special primary election for a vacated seat representing Ward 1.
In Ward 3 (a precinct serving the southwestern portion of Robbinsdale), Parisian won with 850 votes, or 65% of the vote. Her opponent, David Robins, had 446 votes or 34% of the vote.
In Ward 4 (a precinct serving the southernmost portion of the Robbinsdale), newcomer Wagner beat incumbent Pat Backen with a 190-vote margin. Wagner took 56% of the vote (808 votes total), and Backen took 43% of the vote with 618 votes.
Robbinsdale Councilmembers serve four-year terms.
Ward 1 results
In the Ward 1 primary, Murphy captured 42% of the vote with 524 votes, followed by Blackledge with 323 votes, or 26% of the vote.
Other candidates included Lucas Harris and Patrick Nailon each with 11% of the vote, and Noah Kolkman with 8% of the vote.
Murphy and Blackledge will be on the ballot for a special election Feb. 14. The winner will represent Ward 1 residents (in the northwestern region of the city) until Jan. 1, 2024.
Murphy is a Robbinsdale native and two-term mayor. He previously told the Sun Post he ran to continue “moving Robbinsdale forward.” A top priority was to help local businesses existing thrive and recruit new ones.
Blackledge works in the nonprofit sector, currently in education, and is a Robbinsdale Area Schools track coach and member of the Robbinsdale Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission. He previously told the Sun Post that he ran to be more involved in the community. Campaign priorities included listening and collaborating with the community, and capitalizing on existing community “hubs” to spread city communications.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.