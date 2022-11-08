ROCCelectionweb.JPG

According to unofficial poll data from the Minnesota Secretary of State, Mia Z Parisian (top left) and Aaron Wagner (top right) have respectively won the Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats on the Robbinsdale City Council. Additionally, Regan Murphy (bottom left) and Raymond Blackledge (bottom right) advanced in the special primary election for a vacated seat representing Ward 1.

Additionally, Regan Murphy and Raymond Blackledge advanced in the special primary election for a vacated seat representing Ward 1.

