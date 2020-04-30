A few weeks ago, the Sun Post had a letter to the editor that contained a list of “84 Ways to Shelter in Place” during the virus pandemic. Lists upon lists have been written of ways to pass the days, weeks, and yes, even months of being shut-in. They have been helpful.
But is it just “things to do” that we need? Kids do a lot of knee-jerk things and see other kids doing new and strange activities. New values and morals hit them square in the face and they can only wonder what’s really going on. They imagine and interpret life from a point of no experience, no wisdom and little reason. It’s a part of growing up.
With mom and or dad at home more than usual, consider for a moment some of the roles and reasons for being a parent. One, for instance, is to help kids interpret life’s experiences. Keep in mind that adolescence lasts until around age 25 because our gray matter does not fully mature until then, so both experience and rational thinking are not fully developed. (You may not want to tell that to your kids!) We have an essential role as parents beyond finding things to do.
Recently, a single mother contacted me with this question: “In your work with people without dads, are you finding that young women are more prone to experimenting with dating girls? My younger daughter (14 years old) told me this morning she’s bisexual, and [her sister] had a girlfriend too.”
This introduces a whole new side to the birds and the bees explanation. Does she just let them deal with it, help them navigate it or lock them in their rooms? In other words, does mom react or respond?
If you’re hoping to hear my awe-inspiring answer, that’s not the point of this article. The point is that most parents likely don’t even know their kids are processing these experiences until after the fact. How can kids be expected to have a reasonable understanding of something that could impact their lives to such a dramatic extent?
Here’s another one: A client told me his story of being a high school freshman. He hated school, saw no benefit to what they were trying to teach him, and wanted to drop out. “I will never use ‘that stuff’ in my life!” he thought. His father came alongside him as a dad instead of as a parent (there can be a difference in approach) and took the time to get around the typical juvenile stiff-arm and attempts to shut him out. His dad discovered that most of the problem wasn’t the subject matter, it was his son’s loss of friends, loneliness and low-self image. He felt like he didn’t matter to anyone.
His dad not only helped him clarify the real issues but was able to tell his son about relationships at that age, how to interpret his inner feelings and to reassure him that he was loved, he mattered and even how to help his friends see life this way. What a fantastic dad! My client became a very insightful, mature and relational young man as a result of his father’s ongoing wisdom.
The word “responsible” means “able to respond.” We often send our kids to school to learn about life from others and ignore the responsibility that is ours as parents – to help inform them about life and become well-adjusted members of society.
In what ways do you and I tend to let the young people in our sphere of influence just do life without our help to interpret their understanding, their emotions, or their identity?
Tim Olson is a New Hope author, educator, pastor and life coach. Thoughts are welcome at tim@timolsonauthor.com
