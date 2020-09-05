The Robbin Gallery is hosting “Out and About,” featuring artists Cynthia Starkweather-Nelson and Bonnie Cutts, until Saturday, Sept. 26, at the gallery, 4915 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale.
The exhibit features an ongoing body of Cutts’ “Places I’ve Been” series. The paintings are not specific to any particular place or time but refer to many landscapes, seascapes and memories.
Over the years, Cutts’ travels have taken her to many beautiful places and it is the feelings of these visits that she is working to express in the paintings. Soft, warm sunsets, massive rolling hills and drastic mountain views all come to mind. The richness of the land, rebirth in the springtime and nasty storms on the sea all hold memories. This year, she has been painting places she has not been to due travel restrictions. She refers to these paintings as ‘Places I Can’t Go’, but will someday.
Starkweather Nelson’s love of place and current work focus on the diverse ecosystems of the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, temperate rainforests in Washington State, and lakes and prairies in northern Wisconsin, realized in acrylic paintings, prints and drawings.
Due to COVID-19 concerns there will be no artist reception, however, the gallery will be open its regular hours with strict precautions in place. Gallery hours are 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, and 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Info: robbingallery.org or 763-537-5906
