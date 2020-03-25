New Hope, MN (55427)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Snow may mix in. High near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.