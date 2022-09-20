Osseo Area Schools is hosting three community informational meetings to share additional information on the Building a Better Future referendum and answer questions on it. The evening will begin with a 30-minute presentation and then transition to a conversational open house where participants are welcome to ask district and school leadership Building a Better Future questions on a one-on-one basis.
The meeting dates are as follows:
6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Osseo Senior High School Forum room (or via the YouTube livestream link)
6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Park Center Senior High School Forum room (or via the YouTube livestream link)
6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Maple Grove Senior High School Cafe (or via the YouTube livestream link)
This is the first time in nearly a decade that the community is being asked to reinvest in district schools to maintain services and address growing needs. Ballot question one focuses on learning, including academic interventions and scholar mental health needs; and ballot question two focuses on technology, including safety/security needs. Additional details can be found at district279.org/BetterFuture or by watching this overview video.
More about Osseo Area Schools: The mission of Osseo Area Schools is to inspire and prepare each and every scholar with the confidence, courage and competence to achieve their dreams; contribute to community; and engage in a lifetime of learning.
With just over 20,000 students, Osseo Area Schools is Minnesota’s fifth-largest district. It services eight communities, including Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo, Plymouth and Rogers.
