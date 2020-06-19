Board considers contracts with resource officers
The Osseo School Board received an update from Superintendent Cory McIntyre at its May 26 meeting.
“As we end the school year, I want to say thank to the families for their patience and their support and understanding as we’ve navigated through the last few weeks,” McIntyre said. “I also want to thank our staff for their hard work and leadership, and our teaching staff and our building staff for all the personal care for our students and families.”
He added that planning was underway for the 2020-21 school year and what steps may need to be taken in the fall. The School Board had plans to discuss this topic at its June 9 work session (after press time).
Resource officer contracts
The board also took up a discussion on school resource officer contracts with the cities of Maple Grove and Brooklyn Park.
This past June, the board approved one-year contracts with school resource officers from both cities. The purpose of the one-year contracts, instead of the usual three-year contracts, was to allow time for the district and police departments to develop an enhanced contract for the resource officers.
These enhancements include requiring resource officers to attend training specific to school resource officers by the National Association of School Resource Officers and by the district; the district will provide school administration with training on the duties/roles of a resource officer; joint program assessment by the cities and district to evaluate the officer program; and the district will participate in the selection of school resource officers when there is an opening at a school.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department would provide one officer at Brooklyn and North View Middle Schools and the Osseo Area Learning Center. The department would also provide two officers at Park Center.
Maple Grove police would provide an officer at each of the following schools: Maple Grove Middle School, Maple Grove Senior High School and Osseo Middle School. The department would also provide two officers at Osseo Senior High, with one of these officers floating to other Maple Grove schools.
The contracts with the cities of Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove for school resource officers run from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2023.
The board discussed the proposed contracts.
“I just wanted to make sure the community is aware of changes to be made in the contract in an attempt to make sure students feel safe,” Boardmember Jackie Mosqueda-Jones said. “In light of what’s happening in the city of Minneapolis right now, the fact that a large population of the district may not feel safe around people who are deemed to be peace officers. I want to make sure that we honor that feeling and to make sure that when we are working to build relationships with students with our SROs and community, that we really work hard to make sure that that’s happening.”
Boardmember Tanya Simons asked if some of the items in the contract were already being practiced.
According to Ron Meyer, executive director of finance and operations, some of the new items listed in the contract language were already a part of the regular practice of some of the district partners. “What goal was through this process was working with both of our cities was to make sure we have consistent expectations for both the district and each of our city partners in what our SRO program should look like,” he said.
While Boardmember Heather Douglass said she thought the board should move forward with the contracts, Boardmember Kelsey Dawson Walton asked if they could hold off on voting on the contracts to have more discussion during a work session.
Time had been taken over the past year to have discussions with cities, including Osseo, and the police chiefs, according to Board Chair Mike Ostaffe.
“From the discussions I’ve had with people, it sounds like they’ve been heard and we’ve built a much better relationship then we had a year ago,” he said.
Dawson Walton made a motion to table the item, seconded by Mosqueda-Jones.
Douglass said she understood the value in discussing the topic at a work session, but felt the board should approve contracts the maintain the existing the relationships. She did say a future work session on what the board wants to see moving forward might be a good idea.
A vote to table failed 2-4. Boardmembers Craig, Douglas, Ostaffe and Simons voted against.
The board then approved 5-1 the school resource officer contracts with the cities of Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove. Dawson Walton voted against.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.