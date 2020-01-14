Osseo/Park Center girls hockey scored two empty-net goals to put Hopkins/St. Louis Park away in a 4-1 win Jan. 9 inside St. Louis Park Recreation Center.
The Stars (7-8-1 overall, 2-7 Northwest Suburban) broke a scoreless tie 49 seconds into the second period with an unassisted goal by senior forward Alyia Bjork.
Junior forward Elli Horvath added another unassisted goal just over two minutes into the third to make it 2-0, but the Royals cut the deficit to one goal with a goal by junior defenseman Abby Meyer, assisted by eighth-grade forward Avery Shaw and junior forward Charlotte Rich, with about six minutes to go.
That goal came on a power play after the only penalty Osseo/Park Center committed all game.
Hopkins/Park pulled the goalie late for a man advantage, but the Stars scored two empty netters to clinch the victory.
Bjork found junior forward Claire Smith for the first empty-net goal at the 1:07 mark, and junior defenseman Beth Denchfield added the second with eight seconds to go.
Osseo/Park Center was 0-for-6 on the power play in the win, but the continuous need for penalty kills limited the opportunities by the Royals.
Hopkins/Park had just 18 shots on goal with 17 being saved by sophomore goalie Mackenzie White. The Stars had 52 shots on goal with 50 being saved by sophomore goalie Leah Bosch.
Osseo/Park Center outshot the Royals 16-5 in the first period, 19-4 in the second period and 19-9 in the third period.
Champlin Park 2, OPC 1
The Stars tied Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in the third period and eventually forced overtime Jan. 7 before falling 2-1 inside Osseo Ice Center.
Freshman forward Brooklyn Johnson, who also scored the first goal of the game for the Rebels, won the game with a goal 5:30 into overtime. Senior forwards Anna Beczkalo and Grace Hannula assisted on the game-winning goal, and Beczkalo also assisted on the first goal.
Sophomore forward Presley Kraemer tied the game with an assist from freshman defenseman Hailey Eikos 56 seconds into the third period.
Osseo/Park Center was outshot 26-15 and had five penalties. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids had seven penalties.
White finished with 24 saves for the Stars, and senior Elyia Johnson had 14 for the Rebels.
