Osseo/Park Center girls hockey players got in some exciting hockey from April 29-May 3 in the Chipotle-USA Hockey Championships in Denver, Colo.
Seniors Claire Smith, Abigail Todey and Charley Sawicky played for Minnesota Prep White in the girls Tier II 19U 1A division finals, and sophomore Alicia Smuk played for the Minnesota Prep Black in the 19U 2A finals.
Four more Stars helped the Minnesota Prep Orange squad make the girls Tier II 16U 2A finals – Sophomores Tessa Strand, Zoe Smith, Claire Schmaltz and Maggie Albers.
MN Prep Orange
The Minnesota Prep Orange dominated to claim the Tier II 16U 2A title, only dropping one game.
The Prep Orange team knocked off the Steel City Selects (Pennsylvania) with a 3-2 overtime win to win the title. Schmaltz stopped all five shots she faced in her 17 minutes in the net.
The squad fell 4-1 to the North Shore Hawks (Illinois) in the first game on April 29 but won the next two in pool play – defeating the Bay State Breakers (Massachusetts) 4-3 after an overtime shootout on April 30 and the Detroit Little Caesars (Michigan) team 3-0 on May 1.
Strand had an assist in the win over Detroit.
The Prep Orange team defeated Minnesota Prep Vegas 4-1 and the North Shore Warhawks 2-1 on May 2 to make the finals.
Schmaltz finished 2-0 in the tournament with 60 saves and had a .938 save percentage. She had a 1.42 goals against average.
MN Prep Black
The Minnesota Prep Black team, which was helped by Smuk on defense, won the Tier II 19U 2A title.
The Prep Black won the tournament title with a 5-1 win over the Nashville (Tennessee) Predators on May 3.
The Prep Black team fell to the Buffalo Bison (N.Y.) 2-1 on April 29 and lost 4-3 to the East Coast Wizards (Massachusets) on May 1 in pool play. They defeated the Connecticut Northern Lights 4-0 on April 30.
But the fireworks really started in the next rounds.
The Prep Black defeated the Alaska All Stars 3-1 and earned some revenge against the East Coast Wizards in a 2-0 win to make the finals on May 2.
MN Prep White
The Minnesota Prep White team finished as the runner-up in the Tier II 19U 1A tournament.
The Prep White team fell 3-0 to the MCYH Edge (New York) in the final on May 3.
In pool play, they finished with a win, an overtime loss and a loss. The Prep White fell 2-1 in overtime to the Kensington Valley Ravens (Michigan) on April 29 and defeated the Dallas Stars Elite (Texas) 3-1 on April 30 before falling 2-1 to the Steel City Selects on May 1.
The Prep White team defeated the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers (Pennsylvania) 5-2 and the Steel City Selects 2-0 on May 2 to advance to the final.
Sawicky scored twice, and Smith also had a goal in the win over Philadelphia, and Todey had an assist in the win over Steel City. Sawicky and Smith also had assists in the win over Dallas.
