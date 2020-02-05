Osseo senior Nicholas Kjome and junior Nicholas Trzynka advanced to the Nordic boys skiing state tournament Feb. 5 at Theodore Wirth Park.
Kjome finished third overall in 25 minutes, 8.4 seconds, and Trzynka took eighth overall in 25:49.5.
Osseo finished fourth as a team with a 297.
Junior Vaughn Ruska was 20th in 27:20.2, and freshman Colin Vaughn finished the team scoring with a 76th-place finish in 32:11.
Look for a full article in the Feb. 13 issue of the Sun Post
