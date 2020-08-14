New Hope, MN (55427)

Today

Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing during the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 87F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.