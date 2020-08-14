Osseo graduate Ellen Solem was supposed to be the captain for the 2020 Orioles’ girls golf team in the spring before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season.

The NCAA Division II University of Minnesota-Crookston recruit showed off the potential missed during her lost senior season July 27-28 in the Women’s Minnesota State Amateur Championship at Stillwater Country Club.

Solem shot an 83 in round one and an 87 in round two for a 170 to claim the second flight title by three strokes over Alyssa Klein. Solem was with the MN Youth on Course team and also had the low net for all flights.

Solem also finished tied for 15th in the Minnesota State Junior Girls Championship June 28-29 at Bent Creek Golf Club. She finished with a 175 (86-89).

Solem, who will compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference at Crookston, was a state participant in 2019 in the Class 3A tournament. She was tied for 52nd overall with a 176 (88-88) in the state tournament in 2019.

- Anthony Iozzo

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments