Osseo girls cross country is sending two individuals to the Class 3A state meet.
Senior Alexa Davis and sophomore Jules Davis finished third and fourth overall to advance through the 5AAA section meet Oct. 28 at Anoka High School.
The girls team ended up fourth overall with a 93, behind state qualifiers Mounds View (47) and Champlin Park (65) and third-place Maple Grove (81).
Alexa Davis finished in 18 minutes, 42.64 seconds, one of three sub-19 minute times, and Jules Davis was next in 19:11.44.
Irondale senior Elizabeth Vanloon, Spring Lake Park senior Kaitlyn Finnegan, Roseville senior Kathryn Wraspir and Maple Grove freshman Jordan Ode also made state as individuals.
Junior Maria Hoff was third on Osseo with a 24th-place finish in 20:38.43, and freshman Audrey McNeil took 30th in 21:05.24. Sophomore Teresa Shah was 32nd in 21:11.06 to finish the team scoring.
Senior Jazmyn Christen closed her high school career with a 36th-place finish in 21:37.45, and junior Ariam Aman was 38th in 21:54.92.
The Davis siblings will get to race at the Class 3A state meet together Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf College.
Both will look to finish in the top half of the field and challenge for a potential medal, though the field is very challenging. STMA senior Ali Weimer is ranked first, and Hopkins freshman Sydney Drevlow is ranked second.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.