Second-year head coach Doug Erlien is optimistic the Osseo girls basketball team can improve on last year’s 6-21 record.
Four returning seniors form the foundation in 2019-20. Forward Jaiden Kline led the team in scoring with a 13.6 points per game average last season. Guard Jasmine Choi is next at 8.1 points per game. Forwards Isabel Cronin and Kadyn Knutson provide leadership as well.
Kline is out to start the season with a sprained ankle, but the Orioles hope to have her back before the holiday tournament.
The veterans are joined by a group of young newcomers. They include junior forward Markoya Hughes, sophomore guards Lyrics Walters and Flobena Tuazama, freshman guards Aalayah Wilson and Tamia Brack and eighth-grade guard Ava Holman.
Erlien said Osseo is talented and deep and will play 10 to 11 players in most games.
“Guard depth is our strength,” Erlien said. “The new kids provide us with an athletic and very fast guard group. We have four kids that can get to the rim so although we can stretch the floor from 3-point range, we don’t need to live and die by that this year.”
The Orioles showed their depth, speed and athleticism in their 76-73 win over Buffalo Nov. 26. Ten Orioles played and all 10 scored to help the cause. Choi and Holman each scored 19 points to lead Osseo. Walters added nine points, and Cronin collected seven points. Hughes and Wilson each netted six points.
Osseo jumped to a 43-34 halftime lead behind the 3-point shooting of Walters. The Bison rallied in the second half, but the Orioles got key buckets from Choi and Holman to hold on.
“It couldn’t have started any better,” Erlien said. “We jumped out early, and I thought Jasmine Choi and Isabel Cronin provided a tremendous amount of leadership and our young kids bought in and stepped up.
“I love the depth of our program and feel like that depth is going to serve us well as we move forward this season.”
