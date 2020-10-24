Junior Alexa Davis and freshman Jules Davis were able to lead the Osseo girls cross country team to third overall with a 98 in the 5AA section meet Oct .15 at Anoka High School.
Alexa Davis was third in 18 minutes, 57.5 seconds, and Jules Davis was fourth in 19:00.2.
Sophomore Maria Hoff followed in 26th in 20:21.7, and seventh-grader Reece Ruska was 27th in 20:21.9.
Junior Jazmyn Christen finished the scoring with a 38th-place finish in 20:55.6.
Freshman Teresa Shah was 52nd in 21:48, and sophomore Kendel Poppe-Boehm was 58th in 22:15.
Boys take fifth overall
Osseo boys cross country took fifth with a 168 in the 5AA section meet.
Freshman Cade Sanvik finished fourth overall in 16:26.1 to lead the Orioles.
Senior Nick Trzynka took 30th in 17:36.8, and junior Luke Wallin was 33rd in 17:42.9.
Sophomore Colin Vaughn took 42nd in 17:52.7, and senior Cole Harcey was 59th in 18:15.2.
Junior Matt Oujiri took 67th in 18:37, and freshman Ty Prokop was 72nd in 18:46.
