Junior Alexa Davis and freshman Jules Davis were able to lead the Osseo girls cross country team to third overall with a 98 in the 5AA section meet Oct .15 at Anoka High School.

Alexa Davis was third in 18 minutes, 57.5 seconds, and Jules Davis was fourth in 19:00.2.

Sophomore Maria Hoff followed in 26th in 20:21.7, and seventh-grader Reece Ruska was 27th in 20:21.9.

Junior Jazmyn Christen finished the scoring with a 38th-place finish in 20:55.6.

Freshman Teresa Shah was 52nd in 21:48, and sophomore Kendel Poppe-Boehm was 58th in 22:15.

Boys take fifth overall

Osseo boys cross country took fifth with a 168 in the 5AA section meet.

Freshman Cade Sanvik finished fourth overall in 16:26.1 to lead the Orioles.

Senior Nick Trzynka took 30th in 17:36.8, and junior Luke Wallin was 33rd in 17:42.9.

Sophomore Colin Vaughn took 42nd in 17:52.7, and senior Cole Harcey was 59th in 18:15.2.

Junior Matt Oujiri took 67th in 18:37, and freshman Ty Prokop was 72nd in 18:46.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments