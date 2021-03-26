Osseo boys hockey earned a No. 6 seed in the 5AA section playoffs and traveled to Fogerty Arena on March 18 to take on third-seeded Blaine.
The Orioles (6-12-1 overall) fell 4-1 to the Bengals (10-9), but the game was tied 1-1 after two periods.
Senior defenseman Matthew Holien scored on a power play in the second period with assists to senior forward Daniel Ellingson and sophomore defenseman Jacob Bodin to tie the game, but Blaine scored 49 seconds into the third period and added two other goals in the period to end Osseo’s season.
Senior goalie Dale Pfannenstein ended up with 39 saves in the loss. Blaine junior Ryan Wallin stopped 18 of the Orioles’ 19 shots.
The special teams for Osseo did kill six penalties to stay in the game.
Several seniors played in their final high school games for the Orioles – forwards Collin Geraghty, Cade Wessman, Jack Pojar, Ben Koenig and Ellingson; defensemen Carson Streich and Holien and goalie Pfannenstein.
Junior forward Rudy Runyon, junior defenseman Gaborik Olson and sophomore forward Luke Sawicky are some of the key players expected back next season.
