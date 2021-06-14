Osseo boys golf finished sixth overall in the 5AAA section meet June 3-4 at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.

The Orioles (666) were led by junior Cole Thorsen who took 15th overall with a 156 (77-79). Thorsen had an eagle in round two and finished with 23 total pars in the two-round tournament.

Osseo eighth-grader Seth Damsgard took 28th with a 166 (85-81). Damsgard had a birdie and 15 pars.

Eighth-grader Will Engel was 32nd with a 171 (83-88), and senior Alex Theisen took 38th with a 173 (85-88). Engel had three birdies and 12 pars, and Theisen finished with two birdies and 12 pars.

Eighth-grader Cole Bennett competed in round one and shot a 91. He had a birdie and three pars. Senior Ethan Ringold finished with a 98 in round one.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments