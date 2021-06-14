Osseo boys golf finished sixth overall in the 5AAA section meet June 3-4 at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.
The Orioles (666) were led by junior Cole Thorsen who took 15th overall with a 156 (77-79). Thorsen had an eagle in round two and finished with 23 total pars in the two-round tournament.
Osseo eighth-grader Seth Damsgard took 28th with a 166 (85-81). Damsgard had a birdie and 15 pars.
Eighth-grader Will Engel was 32nd with a 171 (83-88), and senior Alex Theisen took 38th with a 173 (85-88). Engel had three birdies and 12 pars, and Theisen finished with two birdies and 12 pars.
Eighth-grader Cole Bennett competed in round one and shot a 91. He had a birdie and three pars. Senior Ethan Ringold finished with a 98 in round one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.