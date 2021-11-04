Osseo sophomore Cade Sanvik is going to represent the boys cross country team at state this season.
Sanvik finished fifth overall in 16 minutes, 9.16 seconds Oct. 28 in the 5AAA section at Anoka High School to lead the Orioles to fifth as a team with a 134.
Sanvik is joined by other individual state qualifiers Irondale senior Felix Ongera, Maple Grove freshman Gannon Farrens and senior Cody Kryzer and Champlin Park senior Garrett Doty and sophomore Charles Hibbs.
Mounds View (40) and Roseville (54) both qualified as teams.
Sanvik will now have a tough field to race in at the Class 3A state meet Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf College. Minneapolis Southwest’s Sam Scott is ranked first, and Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles is ranked second. A sub-16 minute time might be needed to medal.
The top ten individuals medal at state.
Osseo senior Matt Oujiri closed his high school career with a 30th-place finish in 17:54.86, and sophomore Ty Prokop took 31st in 17:57.12. Junior Colin Vaugh was next in 33rd in 18:02.57, and sophomore Ty Swanson took 35th in 18:05.17.
Eighth-grader Ben Sanvik was 36th in 18:14.13, and senior David McGinley closed his high school in 46th place in 19:08.51.
