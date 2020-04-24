While the annual Wastebasket Revue Scholarship performance was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the scholarship funds are still being distributed to students in the Osseo Area School District.
“Wastebasket Revue knows the importance of their mission which is to support the lifelong learning of the graduating seniors in District 279 Osseo Area Schools by awarding scholarships for post-secondary education, including tech school, trade school and certifications,” the board wrote. “Congratulations to the recipients!”
Scholarship winners from each of the district’s high schools are as follows:
Maple Grove Senior High School
• Annabel Ali
• Stuti Arora
• Jordan Chacko
• Gabriel Drayton – Mathews Family Scholarship
• Kate Kapsner
• Paul Kochenderfer - Gerri Wilson Scholarship
• Anders Kolbrek
• Jennifer Leonard
• Madison Stoltzman - Bette Espeseth Scholarship
Osseo Senior High School
• Megan Ault
• Gabrielle Bodin - John O. Link Scholarship
• Maria Cadena Amortegui - Schindele Family Scholarship
• Summer Carlson - Craig and Brenda Machacek Family Scholarship
• Katie Fongvongsa
• Savannah Koontz
• Sydney Masteller
• Jane Jang Oh - Schindele Family Scholarship
• Grace Roskowiak
• Lauren Seeger
Park Center Senior High School
• Amira Adeyemi Aladetan
• Jakaiya Day
• Devlin Epding - GLS Companies Scholarship
• Laila Franklin
• Lee Lor
• Esther Oluwalowo
“Wastebasket Revue would also like to thank our patrons, donors and our small business sponsors, including GLS Companies Precision Marketing, Edina Realty Bauermeister Group, Osseo Lions Club, Schmitt Music, Thrivent Financial, Lookout Bar & Grill, Rapid Marine and Tiller Corporation,” the board wrote.
